A Dubai Photographer Beautifully Captured Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Shehhi Tribe Rituals

UAE heritage is so thoroughly unique.

Now boasting a futuristic city which aims to be one the world’s smartest, its heritage is rooted in trade, and the time before ex-pats and skyrises saw local tribes live from the land.

One of the largest, the Al Shehhi tribe once numbered over 20,000 members, located in the Northern part of the Hajar mournings Ras Al Khaimah, they are famously independent. And though numbers have dwindled, the tribe still retains its powerful identity.

Dubai photographer @heraldherrara visited the tribe

He documented their eating habits

The dancing rituals

The unique environment they call home

And the result is an iconic collage of images

See the full collection of pictures here

