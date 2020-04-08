A Man Who Took Heroin And Flaunted It On Social Media Has Been Arrested.

An Asian man has been arrested in Dubai after he posted a video of himself on social media using heroin and taunting Dubai Police.

Yup, there’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.

The video went viral of the resident using the class-A drug, which is strictly prohibited here in the UAE.

Brigadier Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police reported the man has been arrested, he said: “social media platforms are not meant to be used for bragging about lewd behaviours that offend the country’s social values and subsequently cause damage to society.”

The man has been referred to the relevant authorities where further action will be taken. The public is reminded the UAE has ZERO tolerance for drugs, and for “those who make video clips that contribute to the spread of destructive ideas that are harmful to society”.

It is a crime to distribute misinformation with the intent to harm the reputation of this country

With a LOT of fake news getting shared on WhatsApp and social media, it’s worth noting that Article 29 of the cyber-crime law states that anyone who publishes information, news or data on a website or any information network or information technology means with the intention of harming the reputation, prestige, or status of the country or any of its institutions can be punished with a prison term and a fine not exceeding Dh1 million, according to Dubai Police.

