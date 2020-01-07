5-Year Tourist Visas Will Now Be Given To All Nationalities Says HH Sheikh Mohammed

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced via Twitter on Monday that tourist visas in the UAE will now be issued for five years.

Yes, you heard right. In a recent tweet, he mentioned plans to change the system of issuing tourist visas in the UAE, extending the duration of the tourist visas for five-years, with multiple users, and for all nationalities.

The UAE has over 20 million tourists every year and this will help boost the tourism sector