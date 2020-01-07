5-Year Tourist Visas Will Now Be Given To All Nationalities Says HH Sheikh Mohammed
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced via Twitter on Monday that tourist visas in the UAE will now be issued for five years.
Yes, you heard right. In a recent tweet, he mentioned plans to change the system of issuing tourist visas in the UAE, extending the duration of the tourist visas for five-years, with multiple users, and for all nationalities.
The UAE has over 20 million tourists every year and this will help boost the tourism sector
No further details on the visa application fee and etc have been shared
Currently, tourists are able to visit the country with a free multiple-entry visa for up to 90 days, starting from the date they enter. HH Sheikh Mohammed added that this new visa will be introduced within the next four months, to truly make the UAE as a “major global tourism destination” and prepare for the country’s 50-year development plan.