This Fab Dubai Mall Cafe Was The Meeting Point For The President Of The United Nations And MBZ

Remember when a couple of residents spotted HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at a Dubai Mall café the other day?

Several people took to their social media accounts to share images and videos of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. In some photos, he was seen sitting down with the founder and chairman of Emaar Properties, Mohammed Alabbar.

Other social media posts highlighted that His Highness held a meeting at the café since they were joined by Tijjani Muhammed-Bande, the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Mohammed Al Mazrouei, the undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Lana Nusseibeh and the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN.