You Can Now Honestly Rate Government Services Thanks To A New App

If you’ve ever felt annoyed or really loved a government service that you had just been given in Dubai, now’s your chance to let your voice be heard- in an easier than ever manner.

A phone app will now let UAE residents evaluate and rate government services, thanks to one of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s incredible initiatives.

Rate your government services from the comfort of your own phone

The UAE Mystery Shopper app is now available in eight languages: Arabic, English, Urdu, Hindi, Spanish, Chinese, French and Russian so that everyone living in the UAE can be catered to. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai shared the news on his social media account on Monday.