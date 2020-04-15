Hotels And Venues Will Stay Closed ‘Until Further Notice’
All Inbound Tour Operators, Hotel establishments, Floating Restaurants, Venues & Event Organisers in Dubai will remain shut until further notice after operators were advised that an extension has been added to all precautionary circulars issued, which includes temporary closures.
This is the communication received by the establishments from Dubai Tourism as the city continuously works towards curbing the spread of COVID-19.
“Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing is pleased to extend its regards and wishes you all the best. In line with Dubai Government Precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its residents and visitors, we extend all the Precautionary Circulars on the web site until further notice”.