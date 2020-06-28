د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Amazing Footage Of Humpback Dolphins Spotted On The Abu Dhabi Shore

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

How awesome is this?!

A pod of humpback dolphins were spotted swimming super close to the Abu Dhabi shore this weekend. Captured by Ghareeb Mohamed Al Hosani and shared by the Abu Dhabi Environmental Agency, the footage shows humpback dolphins enjoying Saadiyat Island coastline.

A rare sight – a pod of humpback dolphins in Abu Dhabi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (@environmentabudhabi) on

Within the post, the environment body for Abu Dhabi added a reminder, ‘if you see wildlife, don’t approach them and watch from a distance for your safety and theirs’

*Distressing image: The page is also urging people to be cautious about marina life if you’re out at sea, colliding with a sea creature could lead to its death

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (@environmentabudhabi) on

The border entering Abu Dhabi is currently closed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions (there are some exceptions and you can obtain a permit from Abu Dhabi Police if needed) but we look forward to exploring the beautiful capital again soon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (@environmentabudhabi) on

LISTEN: The Lovin Daily: Heavier Fines Announced As The Number Of People Violating COVID-19 Guidelines Rise

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?