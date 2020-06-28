Amazing Footage Of Humpback Dolphins Spotted On The Abu Dhabi Shore

How awesome is this?! A pod of humpback dolphins were spotted swimming super close to the Abu Dhabi shore this weekend. Captured by Ghareeb Mohamed Al Hosani and shared by the Abu Dhabi Environmental Agency, the footage shows humpback dolphins enjoying Saadiyat Island coastline. A rare sight – a pod of humpback dolphins in Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (@environmentabudhabi) on Jun 27, 2020 at 6:30am PDT

Within the post, the environment body for Abu Dhabi added a reminder, ‘if you see wildlife, don’t approach them and watch from a distance for your safety and theirs’

*Distressing image: The page is also urging people to be cautious about marina life if you’re out at sea, colliding with a sea creature could lead to its death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (@environmentabudhabi) on Jun 28, 2020 at 1:00am PDT

The border entering Abu Dhabi is currently closed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions (there are some exceptions and you can obtain a permit from Abu Dhabi Police if needed) but we look forward to exploring the beautiful capital again soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (@environmentabudhabi) on May 21, 2020 at 2:58am PDT