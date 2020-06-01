It’s That Time Of Year: Twitter Is Discussing What You Should Buy For Teachers

The end of the school year is looming, and the one thing that’s on every parent’s mind?

Teacher gifting!

Okay, obvs not…

Parents, some of you are at home supervising your child’s studies, and in many cases getting through your own work day, so teaching efforts are going under that radar, and end of year gifting is probably the last thought on your mind.

But a Twitter thread from resident Tamara Clarke has opened up the conversation; she asked;

“It’s that time of year again where we find ways to show appreciation to teachers. I say, down with flowers, photo books and generally anything creative. Give them something they can spend and/or experience. I want teachers to weigh in. What’s a good end of year gift?”

Teacher gifting is always a tricky one. Do you do it? Does your school even allow it? What do other parents do?