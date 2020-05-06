Successful Two-Hour Rescue Operation After Siblings Become Stranded Near Jebel Jais

A brother and sister who became stranded near Jebel Jais have been rescued.

The siblings were rescued from the mountainous region by Ras Al Khaimah emergency services at 7.10pm after they became stranded during a hiking trip. Ambulance and Police services took two hours to locate the European pair, as poor visibility and challenging terrain slowed rescue efforts.

Residents are reminded to take extreme caution when hiking and stick to known trails.

إنقاذ أوروبي وشقيقته تاها بالقرب من جبل جيس Two Europeans were rescued after they were Stranded near Jebel Jais@rakpoliceghq @NAmbulanceUAE pic.twitter.com/Nnls7fqhSp — MOIUAE (@moiuae) May 5, 2020

