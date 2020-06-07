The Country Is Up And Running And So Is JMK With 70% Reductions
What’s Ras Al Khaimah’s best-kept secret?
JMK cellars!
A bottle shop located an hour from Dubai that’s got some fantastic reductions on drinks, and right now they’ve got huge discounts – the JMK Big 70! These offers are running from today, June 7 until June 17 so you’ve got 10 days to make the most of them!
Thinking of stocking up? Mark JMK Cellars on to Google maps and kick start your road trip to RAK. Why? ‘Cus finding between 50% and 70% discounts on your favourite brands is usually not this easy.
The important bits
JMK Cellars has up to 70% reductions running right now!
Where? Jezeera Warehouses
When? The JMK Big 70 in running from June 7 until June 17 – hurry!