Pinoy Pride! Jo Koy Enjoyed Dubai So Much He’s Super Keen On Coming Back

For those of you who are still smiling from leftover laughter following Jo Koy’s stand-up show on Monday, you might be glad to know he’s making a return. Hopefully soon, at that. The Filipino-American comedian rocked an almost sold out Coca Cola Arena, leaving a trail of laughter from his iconic ‘Filipino mom’ jokes and incredible storytelling skills. From wearing the keffiyeh to shopping Dubai mall with Kris Fade (until they dropped) and doing the most at the Versace Hotel. Jo Koy left Dubai with one thing clear: he’s in love with the city and is more than ready to return.

“Dubai gave me so much love. I can’t wait to return.”

Fans of the star keep reiterating how they can’t wait for him to come back

It’s incredible seeing Filipino talent be so loved by other nationalities

If Jo Koy taught us all anything, it’d be that humour has no language or race