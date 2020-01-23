د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Pinoy Pride! Jo Koy Enjoyed Dubai So Much He’s Super Keen On Coming Back

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

For those of you who are still smiling from leftover laughter following Jo Koy’s stand-up show on Monday, you might be glad to know he’s making a return. Hopefully soon, at that.

The Filipino-American comedian rocked an almost sold out Coca Cola Arena, leaving a trail of laughter from his iconic ‘Filipino mom’ jokes and incredible storytelling skills. From wearing the keffiyeh to shopping Dubai mall with Kris Fade (until they dropped) and doing the most at the Versace Hotel.

Jo Koy left Dubai with one thing clear: he’s in love with the city and is more than ready to return.

 

“Dubai gave me so much love. I can’t wait to return.”

Fans of the star keep reiterating how they can’t wait for him to come back

View this post on Instagram

Speechless. Thank you Dubai.

A post shared by Jo Koy (@jokoy) on

It’s incredible seeing Filipino talent be so loved by other nationalities

View this post on Instagram

It’s showtime Dubai! @cocacolaarena #mydubai

A post shared by Jo Koy (@jokoy) on

If Jo Koy taught us all anything, it’d be that humour has no language or race

View this post on Instagram

I love Dubai. Tonight @cocacolaarena

A post shared by Jo Koy (@jokoy) on

Did you catch Jo Koy live in the last few days?

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?