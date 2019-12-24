4 Fun Ways To Celebrate Festivities In Dubai This Year!

Roll up, roll up the festive season is here and if you’re in Dubai, your only challenge is choosing WHERE and HOW to celebrate. With festive brunches, New Year’s Eve parties, turkey takeaways and fun events galore, the JW Marriott Marquis has got you for a Merry Festivus! There’s even an afternoon tea, that’s simply made for resting your weary shopping-legs and tucking into Christmas cookies, cahuttte! Here are four fun ways to celebrates the season in Dubai.

4. The famous Wanderlust Brunch is throwing a fabulous Winter Christmas Day Bash at the Garden restaurant Turning your favourite garden brunch on its head with a seasonal twist, this is the perfect combination of fun, great food, cool surroundings and a whole load of tempting drinks. There’ll be live entertainment all day, with DJs, dancers and a saxophonist and, wait for it friends…. your childhood HERO is gonna be there too! That’s right, the Wanderlust mascot, Barney is set to make an appearance. Expect to feast on your Christmas favourites and guzzle on special drinks. When? December 25, 1pm to 4pm How much? AED425 (house drinks) AED545 (bubbly)

3. A smashing New Year’s Eve Wonderland at Aqua Welcome to the madhouse! Aqua invites you to hop down the merry rabbit hole for a pool deck celebration. This will be a glam affair, (with AMAZING Burj Khalifa views, how could it not be?) with a DJ belting out hits all night. Dubai’s glam set are about to descend on Aqua for the party of all parties to end the decade! When? December 31, 7pm – 11pm How much? AED500 per person, with free-flow canapes and drinks. *A la carte menu and cash bar available after 11pm *Over 21s only

2. A delicious Festive Turkey Takeaway La Farine Café & Bakery is known for quality food, so for its festive turkey takeaway, you can expect it to be no different. A team of chefs are currently rustling up an amazing feast, fit for between 10 and 12 guests and you can look forward to the works: the turkey takeaway features allllll the trimmings, including apple, celery and chestnut stuffing, market vegetables, mashed potatoes, roasted maple-glazed carrots and turnips, with cranberry sauce and turkey gravy. De-lish! Where? La Farine Café & Bakery How much? AED850 When? You can order until December 26

1. Festive Afternoon Tea from La Farine Café & Bakery La Farine Café & Bakery is a perfectly cosy spot for a festive-inspired afternoon tea. Featuring allllll of your favourite festive treats, guests can look forward to Christmas cookies, traditional stollen and your choice of luxury Tchaba tea. It’s priced at AED250 per couple, this is perfect if you’ve done some Christmas shopping Downtown and want to relax with Christmas cookies When? December 4 until December 31, 1 pm until 6pm. H0w much? AED250 per couple