Khalid Al Ameri’s Recent Visit To Islamabad Has Made Pakistanis Proud
Khalid Al Ameri, the hugely popular Emirati Influencer visited Islamabad the capital of Pakistan and hosted a meet and greet with his fans over there.
He’s been quite vocal about the love and support that he’s gotten from Pakistanis all around so a meet up with his fans while he was there was obvious.
The Middle-Eastern vlogger made sure to live it up while he was there. He visited the gorgeous Faisal Mosque which is on most people’s bucket list.
And also enjoyed a cup of karak chai at ‘Nathia Gali’, which are the beautiful snow covered mountains of Pakistan.