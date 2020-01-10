Khalid Al Ameri’s Recent Visit To Islamabad Has Made Pakistanis Proud

Khalid Al Ameri, the hugely popular Emirati Influencer visited Islamabad the capital of Pakistan and hosted a meet and greet with his fans over there. He’s been quite vocal about the love and support that he’s gotten from Pakistanis all around so a meet up with his fans while he was there was obvious. The Middle-Eastern vlogger made sure to live it up while he was there. He visited the gorgeous Faisal Mosque which is on most people’s bucket list. And also enjoyed a cup of karak chai at ‘Nathia Gali’, which are the beautiful snow covered mountains of Pakistan.

Already looking forward to the next vlog

I’ve just landed in Islamabad, Pakistan. I’m so excited to be here and tell stories about this beautiful country and people. Gepostet von Khalid Al Ameri am Dienstag, 7. Januar 2020

He shared a photo of the snow covered mountains and it is absolutely breath taking

Chai in the mountains is always a great idea

His Pakistani fans were all over Insta welcoming him to the country

Some of ’em were also curious to know if Salama would also be joining him on his adventures

The meet and greet that he hosted was jam packed with all his amazing fans

Reppin’ for the Pakistanis