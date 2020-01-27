Dubai Is Mourning The Death Of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant
Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, and today the world mourns. Basketball fanatics or not, the public is still in shock as more details of the fatal crash is being told.
Reports say that the 41-year-old was on his way to his daughter, Gianna Marie’s, basketball game; where he intended to coach. Aboard the plane were 8 other people, including the pilot, and none survived.
Dubai is heavy mourning, along with the rest of the world
Twitter is flooded with tributes to the legend who left such memorable teachings, with the ‘mamba mentality’ and all that he does for the community. DMCC’s Executive Chairman, Ahmed bin Sulayem, posted a few photos of Bryant in Dubai back in 2013, saying “My deepest condolences to Vanessa Bryant and the family of Kobe Bryant. Number 24 will forever be with us. Here is to my greatest of all time.”
Virgin Radio’s Kris Fade reminded us all to show our loved ones we care…
Along with a lengthy tribute to Kobe Bryant, Kris Fade shared an old photo of when Bryant visited Dubai, where they had breakfast in Burj Khalifa.
“I can’t fathom it. I’m in shock. I’m sad. I kissed my girls a few extra times this morning. I had the opportunity to play with Kobe as he coached our basketball team. We had breakfast in the @burjkhalifa. Even these short moments we had with Kobe you could tell he was a champion. A leader. A legend. We will all miss him and his legacy will live forever. My thoughts with his wife, children and all others lost in this tragic accident. His daughter Gianna…”
Peyman Al Awadhi shares how Bryant inspired him
“Watched you go from being a talented young boy, grow into a global super-star. Looked at your professional life and mirrored a lot of it (the passion, effort and energy), while keeping other personal aspects for when I had kids.”