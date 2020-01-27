Dubai Is Mourning The Death Of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, and today the world mourns. Basketball fanatics or not, the public is still in shock as more details of the fatal crash is being told.

Reports say that the 41-year-old was on his way to his daughter, Gianna Marie’s, basketball game; where he intended to coach. Aboard the plane were 8 other people, including the pilot, and none survived.

Dubai is heavy mourning, along with the rest of the world