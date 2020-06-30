This Karama Restaurant Is Giving Free Meals To Anyone Who Lost Their Jobs

People who’ve lost their jobs have a free plate of biryani waiting at Kobe Sizzlers thanks to its kind-hearted owner.

Rhythm Arora, shout out to you for this amazing gesture. The owner of the Deira restaurant said she can serve free meals for up to 60 people a day, according to The National, which means anyone who’s struggling financially is welcome to walk-in at any time to receive their meal.

Arora began the charitable drive nearly a month ago and TikTok user, Sarwat shared the story, which has already been viewed over 60k times.

