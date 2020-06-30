This Karama Restaurant Is Giving Free Meals To Anyone Who Lost Their Jobs
People who’ve lost their jobs have a free plate of biryani waiting at Kobe Sizzlers thanks to its kind-hearted owner.
Rhythm Arora, shout out to you for this amazing gesture. The owner of the Deira restaurant said she can serve free meals for up to 60 people a day, according to The National, which means anyone who’s struggling financially is welcome to walk-in at any time to receive their meal.
Arora began the charitable drive nearly a month ago and TikTok user, Sarwat shared the story, which has already been viewed over 60k times.
Free food for residents in need thanks to this Karama restaurant
@sarwat.nasirDubai restaurant serving free meals to help the unemployed! ##mydubai ##fyp ##foryou ##featureme ##dubaifood ##covid♬ Dancing With Your Ghost – Sasha Sloan
Kobe Sizzlers serves up sizzling steak, mutton, chicken. Go and support, find it in Karama
More deets here.
Through painful times, many residents are going above and beyond to help others in their time of need
From the hotelier Luke James who offered up free hotel rooms, the photographer Paula Hainey who’s taking final leaving snaps, the entrepreneur who offered an apartment for free for two months to those who need a helping hand… it’s been amazing to see the spirit of generosity stand strong throughout the pandemic.