Kris Fade Used Huge Ice Cubes To Cool His Pool And Now It’s Becoming A Trend

The pool isn’t cool enough for you? Put in some ice cubes.

This is probably the most ‘Dubai thing’ ever. Virgin Radio host Kris Fade went the extra mile and put blocks of ice into his pool. He did this last year and is still keeping the tradition alive.

I don’t blame him it’s 40 degrees outside and top of that heavy humidity, it’s the only way to cool down in this weather.

This looks like the ultimate chill