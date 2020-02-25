Dubai’s Crown Prince Shares An EPIC Video Of Dubai Frame Lighting Up For Kuwaiti National Day
Kuwait celebrates its National Day today (February 25) and its neighbouring country here in the GCC, the UAE decided to honour it by posting an EPIC tribute through the Dubai Frame.
Naturally, the king of the ‘gram, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated the Emir of Kuwait and its people on the occasion of national holidays, through sharing the video via his own Instagram story.
This looks SO cool!
UAE rulers also wished Kuwait with heartfelt greetings for its National Day
HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, posted a tribute to the country on his Twitter account on Monday night, saying “To our family and brothers in beloved Kuwait, all the congratulations on your glorious national holidays and a special congratulations from the people of the Emirates to the Emir of Kuwait, the Emir of Humanitarianism, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad. May God protect him and may God protect you.”
While Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Kuwait, its Emir, government and people on their national day. In a Twitter statement, he added that the UAE ‘share their joy, praying to God to preserve their security, stability & prosperity under the leadership of the wise Emir.’