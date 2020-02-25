Dubai’s Crown Prince Shares An EPIC Video Of Dubai Frame Lighting Up For Kuwaiti National Day

Kuwait celebrates its National Day today (February 25) and its neighbouring country here in the GCC, the UAE decided to honour it by posting an EPIC tribute through the Dubai Frame.

Naturally, the king of the ‘gram, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated the Emir of Kuwait and its people on the occasion of national holidays, through sharing the video via his own Instagram story.

This looks SO cool!