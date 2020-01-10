A Laundry Service In The UAE Launched A Recycling Collection Facility For AED 1
Washmen, a known laundry service has set in motion a campaign to do their bit for the environment.
They have started a recycling service for their customers where they can leave out the stack of laundry that needs cleaning along with their home recycling waste for AED 1.
This way you can easily get rid of all the plastic waste at your house such as newspapers, water bottles, containers and plastic bags.
How it works
After placing your laundry order, a driver from the service will reach your place in 90 minutes.
All you have to do is fit in the recycling donations in three of Washmen’s bags and leave it outside next to your laundry for collection.
They will charge AED 1 to your order and take the recycling waste off your hands.