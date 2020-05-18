BREAKING: UAE Gov Extends Lockdown From 8pm To 6am From Wednesday

د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: The UAE Government has announced an extended lockdown period which will begin on Wednesday.

The Ministry stated via Twitter this evening: a lockdown from 8pm to 6am will begin from Wednesday until further notice. Supermarkets and pharmacies will continue to operate 24 hrs.

