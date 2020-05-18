BREAKING: UAE Gov Extends Lockdown From 8pm To 6am From Wednesday

BREAKING: The UAE Government has announced an extended lockdown period which will begin on Wednesday.

The Ministry stated via Twitter this evening: a lockdown from 8pm to 6am will begin from Wednesday until further notice. Supermarkets and pharmacies will continue to operate 24 hrs.

832 new infections, 1,065 recoveries and 4 new deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hour period.

Watch the full briefing here

التغطية المباشرة للإحاطة الإعلامية لحكومة الإمارات حول مستجدات الوضع الصحي والحالات المرتبطة بمرض #كوفيد19

الإثنين 18 مايو 2020#uaegovhttps://t.co/gr0LlQZ6Gx — UAEGov (@uaegov) May 18, 2020

LISTEN: Emirates Has Made No Big Decision Regarding Mass Redundancies

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami