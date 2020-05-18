BREAKING: UAE Gov Extends Lockdown From 8pm To 6am From Wednesday
BREAKING: The UAE Government has announced an extended lockdown period which will begin on Wednesday.
The Ministry stated via Twitter this evening: a lockdown from 8pm to 6am will begin from Wednesday until further notice. Supermarkets and pharmacies will continue to operate 24 hrs.
Watch the full briefing here
التغطية المباشرة للإحاطة الإعلامية لحكومة الإمارات حول مستجدات الوضع الصحي والحالات المرتبطة بمرض #كوفيد19
الإثنين 18 مايو 2020#uaegovhttps://t.co/gr0LlQZ6Gx
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 18, 2020
LISTEN: Emirates Has Made No Big Decision Regarding Mass Redundancies
Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami