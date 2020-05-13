A Dubai Hotel Is Now Offering Long Term Stays And It’s A Pretty Incredible Deal

Three words: “Long Term Stays”. A phrase that sums up a swish style of living you’ve probably not even considered, featuring three key points that could sway you into a new home. Serviced accommodation? Yup. Plush interiors. Yup. Central location? Definitely. Arjaan by Rotana Dubai Media City is now offering long term stays, meaning you can live in a centrally located apartment or hotel suite, in the heart of Dubai from AED4,999 per month with a bucketload of benefits thrown in to sweeten the deal! Ramp up your daily dose of luxury with long term stay hotel living

The apartments are gorgeously kitted out and the premium options even come with a private plunge pool! Not only will you feel at home in their luxe and comfortable suites, the icing on the cake is you also get world-class hospitality services at your fingertips. The all-in price includes complimentary Wi-Fi, housekeeping service, access to Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club and covered parking. Stay options come in the form of studios, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and suites offering a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room and fab views overlooking the sea and the city, or one of 18 premium apartments, which come with a glorious private plunge pool that’s absolutely perfect for a time when no public pools or beaches are open. Guests enjoy discounts on food, drinks, laundry and more