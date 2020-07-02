Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – July 2
Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!
Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.
Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.
30. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby
29. GOOBA, 6ix9ine
28. Millionaire (Intro of B 100 Wesh Series), El Madfaagya
27. Chocolata Say7a Gowa Cake, Hassan Shakosh, Omar Kamal
26. Wash Us In The Blood, Kanye West
25. Takke, Nassif Zeytoun
24. Rooh Al Eshk, Hussain Al Jassmi
23. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb (Al Saher Series Intro), Joseph Attieh
22. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh
21. Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
20. Past Life, Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez
19. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al Jassmi), Orange Egypt
18. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh
17. TROLLZ (with Nicki Minaj), 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj
16. Enta Kolshay, Aseel Hameem
15. No Te Vas, Mini-B
14. Enta Zaalan Meni, Eyad Tannous
13. Ahebak, Mohamed Al Shehhi
12. Jeetni Maksour, Assala Nasri
11. Running On My Mind, Ali Gatie
10. Faregouni, Nassif Zeytoun
9. Khat Ahmar, Joseph Attieh
8. Ana Weyak, Ziad Bourji
7. Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
6. Al Rozana, Rola Azar & Layth Sidiq
5. TKN, ROSALÍA & Travis Scott
4. Al Hassas, Hussain Al Jassmi
3. Hathi Ente W Hatha Ana, Adham Nabulsi
2. Hay Elgedida, Natasha
1. Ana Lamma Bheb, Amjad Jomaa
This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.