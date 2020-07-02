د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – July 2

Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.

30. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby

29. GOOBA, 6ix9ine

28. Millionaire (Intro of B 100 Wesh Series), El Madfaagya

27. Chocolata Say7a Gowa Cake, Hassan Shakosh, Omar Kamal

26. Wash Us In The Blood, Kanye West

25. Takke, Nassif Zeytoun

24. Rooh Al Eshk, Hussain Al Jassmi

23. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb (Al Saher Series Intro), Joseph Attieh

22. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

21. Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

20. Past Life, Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez

19. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al Jassmi), Orange Egypt

18. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

17. TROLLZ (with Nicki Minaj), 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj

16. Enta Kolshay, Aseel Hameem

15. No Te Vas, Mini-B

14. Enta Zaalan Meni, Eyad Tannous

13. Ahebak, Mohamed Al Shehhi

12. Jeetni Maksour, Assala Nasri

11. Running On My Mind, Ali Gatie

10. Faregouni, Nassif Zeytoun

9. Khat Ahmar, Joseph Attieh

8. Ana Weyak, Ziad Bourji

7. Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo

6.  Al Rozana, Rola Azar & Layth Sidiq

5. TKN, ROSALÍA & Travis Scott

4. Al Hassas, Hussain Al Jassmi

3. Hathi Ente W Hatha Ana, Adham Nabulsi

2. Hay Elgedida, Natasha

1. Ana Lamma Bheb, Amjad Jomaa

