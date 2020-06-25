Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – June 25
Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!
Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.
Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.
30. Toosie Slide, Drake
29. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby
28. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi
27. Takke, Nassif Zeytoun
26. Chocolata Say7a Gowa Cake, Hassan Shakosh, Omar Kamal
25. Wenta Maaya (feat. Cheb Khaled, Abdel Fattah Grini & Balti), Tamer Hosny
24. Sour Candy, Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK
23. GOOBA, 6ix9ine
22. FEEL THE BEAT, Black Eyed Peas X Maluma
21. Millionaire (Intro of B 100 Wesh Series), El Madfaagya
20. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb (Al Saher Series Intro), Joseph Attieh
19. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh
18. Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
17. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al Jassmi), Orange Egypt
16. Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
15. Enta Zaalan Meni, Eyad Tannous
14. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh
13. TROLLZ (with Nicki Minaj), 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj
12. Faregouni, Nassif Zeytoun
11. TKN, ROSALÍA & Travis Scott
10. Running On My Mind, Ali Gatie
9. Ya Hob, Nadine Chammas
8. Al Rozana, Rola Azar & Layth Sidiq
7. Ana Weyak, Ziad Bourji
6. Jeetni Maksour, Assala Nasri
5. Rooh Al Eshk, Hussain Al Jassmi
4. Khat Ahmar, Joseph Attieh
3. Hay Elgedida, Natasha
2. Hathi Ente W Hatha Ana, Adham Nabulsi
1. Ana Lamma Bheb, Amjad Jomaa
