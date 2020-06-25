Lovin Dubai X Anghami: The Official Top 30 Dubai Music Chart – June 25

د . إAEDSRر . س

Sick of listening to the same tracks on repeat, but struggle to find the latest hits? Well struggle no more, friends, this launch has got you!

Lovin has teamed up with Anghami to bring you a weekly Top 30 Music Chart, made up of Dubai’s most-streamed tracks. Sure, music is everywhere, but these are the tunes Dubai is listening to! And you’ll find a new one here every week.

Give this a blast! The mix of songs that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life. From local and regional to international tracks, plucked from Anghami, fresh for a Dubai audience.

30. Toosie Slide, Drake

29. ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch), DaBaby

28. Btaaref Shuur, Adham Nabulsi

 

27. Takke, Nassif Zeytoun

 

26. Chocolata Say7a Gowa Cake, Hassan Shakosh, Omar Kamal

 

25. Wenta Maaya (feat. Cheb Khaled, Abdel Fattah Grini & Balti), Tamer Hosny

24. Sour Candy, Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK

23. GOOBA, 6ix9ine

 

 

22. FEEL THE BEAT, Black Eyed Peas X Maluma

21. Millionaire (Intro of B 100 Wesh Series), El Madfaagya

20. Hafzek Aan Ghayeb (Al Saher Series Intro), Joseph Attieh

 

19. Mahrgan Bent Elgeran (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

 

18. Rain On Me, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

17. Sonet El Hayah (feat. Hussain Al Jassmi), Orange Egypt

16. Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo

15. Enta Zaalan Meni, Eyad Tannous

14. Oud El Batal (feat. Omar Kamal), Hassan Shakosh

13. TROLLZ (with Nicki Minaj), 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj

12. Faregouni, Nassif Zeytoun

11. TKN, ROSALÍA & Travis Scott

10. Running On My Mind, Ali Gatie

9. Ya Hob, Nadine Chammas

8. Al Rozana, Rola Azar & Layth Sidiq

7. Ana Weyak, Ziad Bourji

6. Jeetni Maksour, Assala Nasri

5. Rooh Al Eshk, Hussain Al Jassmi

4. Khat Ahmar, Joseph Attieh

3. Hay Elgedida, Natasha

2. Hathi Ente W Hatha Ana, Adham Nabulsi

1. Ana Lamma Bheb, Amjad Jomaa

Tunes are nothing with a slick sound system

Need inspo’ for a head-turner home system?

Go hard or go home with a B-E-A-utifulllll piece of equipment; the Sonos Sub The Wireless Subwoofer for Deep Bass in black.

Featuring a break-the-bank price tag of AED2,890, this is made for those with a serious interest in sound and design combined.

