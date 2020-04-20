If You LUV Lebanese Food This Famous Tawouk Spot Should Be On Your Bucketlist

Is there any greater pleasure than tucking into a deliciously marinated tawouk? Tasting like home, Malak Al Tawouk has been in the business of bringing you fresh, honest cooking for 24 years. Growing roots in Lebanon, before expanding to Egypt, Saudi and the region beyond; Malak Al Tawouk now has three homes in Dubai and despite the world facing an unprecedented crisis, their mission to bring you quality food at reasonable prices remains the same. A meal better than your mum makes; easy to order and following the strictest hygiene standards, here’s why you need Malak Al Tawouk on speed dial Dial 600 500 961 or, get exclusive offers on the app

The tawouk here needs ZERO introduction Look away immediately if you’re feeling peckish… The tawouk is obviously the star of the show; you can get one on its own, in a platter, or (*recommendation alert) as a starter, there’s a breaded tawouk and each bite is like a little bite of heaven – NOM! For mains tuck into the generously portioned platters, or the seriously good mix of burgers. But if you’re a first timer, do NOT make your order without adding a classic tawouk which you can get in a sandwich or folded in fresh Lebanese bread – either way, it’s DELISH and you can thank us later. Not only are you getting quality food, but it’s also all seriously good value, with starters from AED9, tawouk from AED14 and full platters from AED42. Brekkie, lunch and dinner sorted!

The new app makes ordering great food EASY PEASY Because no one likes a complicated ordering system, this app does the hard work for you. Download it here. Get food. Simple as. Alternatively, if this time has shown that you actually like talking to people, you can call them on 600 500 961 Lebanese readers will NOT forget the number. Why? ‘Cus +961 is the number code for Lebanon – easy!

If you’ve recently realised that a good cleaning regime impresses you, get a load of this Malak Al Tawouk was the first in the UAE to be certified with the Anti-Corona shield by GWR consulting, and they’re highlighting their strict hygiene procedures… Check out the rigorous hygiene standards: