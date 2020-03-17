Mohamed Bin Zayed Addresses The Coronavirus OutBreak

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces addressed a small gathering regarding the UAE’s fight against COVID-19. His speech, in which he comforts residents and citizens that the UAE is faring well, thanks to the early measures put in place to limit the spread, was shared on Twitter. MBZ sends his gratitude to health workers working on the front line to combat the virus and reassured residents that this country is ‘infinitely able to supply everyone with all the food and medicine they could ever need.’ He concluded by asking people to arm themselves with optimism, as we face the times ahead.

“These tough times that we are facing with the rest of the world shall pass. However, we must all have patience. The UAE is faring well, all thanks to the early efforts and measures in place to face this virus.”

“The protection of our land, people and all those that make the UAE their home is our responsibility. The UAE has taken advanced measures early to limit this virus, and our precautions continue to increase. We are learning from countries around the world that share our experience”

“I send my sincerest appreciation and gratitude to all the health workers of the UAE. They stand in the front line of our defences, we owe them a great debt, and we will never forget their service.”

“I’d like to reassure every citizen and resident of the UAE that our Country is infinitely able to supply everyone with all the food and medicine they could ever need. We are well prepared to face any challenge that arises.”

“Our traditions are very dear to us, but we must be practical during these times. I ask every Emirati and resident to do what is necessary, and let’s not allow our traditions to become a source of harm to our families and society. Take care of your mothers and fathers and families”