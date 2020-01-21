A Michael Cinco Dress Custom-Made For An Abu Dhabi Bride ‘Takes A Village To Transport’

Share this restaurant by email

Michael Cinco is a Filipino fashion designer, based in Dubai who’s famous worldwide for fairytale-worthy creations. And if you’re already a fan, you’re about to be blown AWAY by the bridal dress of your dreams. A 3-metre long intricate petal design that’s been custom-made for a bride in Abu Dhabi Michael Cinco, take a bow!

Gals, this beauty has been crystallized, it’s full of Swarovski crystals and it’s inspired by a 50’s Dior gown

Michael, of course, added the famous Cinco touch and the result is something out of this world

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICHAEL CINCO Dubai (@michael5inco) on Jan 19, 2020 at 9:30pm PST

The DRAMA for one dress… can you even?! “It takes a village just to transport a 3-meter couture wedding gown from the studio to the client’s final fitting”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MICHAEL CINCO Dubai (@michael5inco) on Jan 18, 2020 at 1:24am PST