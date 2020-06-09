The Ministry Of Education Denies Rumours Kids Will Be In Classrooms From August 30

This week it was announced the academic school year would start back on August 30.

Currently, there is online learning in place, and the announcement left many wondering whether kids would be physically attending school from the end of August.

Today, the Ministry of Education denied rumours that students will be attending campus from August 30.

“No decision has been taken on the matter”

“The MOE denies what’s being circulated that the next school year, starting 30 Aug, will have school students attending on campus. No decision has yet been taken on the matter and the nature of the learning process will be decided according to health developments & precautions.”

The MOE denies what's being circulated that the next school year, starting 30 Aug, will have school students attending on campus. No decision has yet been taken on the matter and the nature of the learning process will be decided according to health developments & precautions. — وزارة التربية (@MOEducationUAE) June 9, 2020

A warning to parents: Do not be lured by online schools that are not accredited by the MOE

Ministry of Education: Parents should not be lured by low tuition offers to enroll their children for online study at schools outside the UAE, as certificates issued by such schools will not be recognized by MoE pic.twitter.com/ZW7ih3872P — وزارة التربية (@MOEducationUAE) June 8, 2020

LISTEN: The Abu Dhabi Lockdown Has Been Extended For One More Week

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami