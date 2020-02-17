UAE’s Peaceful Nuclear Power Plant Is Almost Ready

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, announced in a Twitter statement about today marking a new chapter for the UAE, one that involves the approval of the license for Barakah plant, the Arab world’s first peaceful nuclear power plant.

The next 50 years, His Highness added, is being prepared for to safeguard people’s needs, saying that the biggest strength that the UAE possesses is ‘national talent.’