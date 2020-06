More Re-Openings: Sports Facilities Are Back Open In Dubai

Share this restaurant by email

Sports academies in private educational institutions can open once again.

Sports academies and coaching clinics in Dubai’s private educational institutions can open for business, as long as they follow the strict hygiene guidelines.

The academies must maintain hygiene standards, including regular cleaning and social distance should be maintained at all times.

Kids under 12 and adults over 60 are not permitted to use the facilities

#Dubai Sports Council announces decision to reopen sports academies in private educational institutionshttps://t.co/IrZCipNTSI pic.twitter.com/pjwJjFn9F3 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 14, 2020

Academies must get approval to reopen

You can get approvals from Dubai Sports Council here: www.dubaisc.ae/sportspermitundercovid19.

