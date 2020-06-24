Even The Beach Boys Would Be Jealous Of Dubai’s ONLY Cali-Themed Brunch
California is famous for so many things… amazing beaches, FOOD, fresh salty air and heaps of fun, to name just a few.
And that’s exactly what Dubai’s only Cali-themed brunch is promising, (well… minus the beaches, obvs, but they d0 have a fab pool upstairs for post-brunch sundowners, more on that below!) So, fun and great food are guaranteed at this glam resto which looks like it was lifted right out of the West Coast.
Roll up, and let loose at the fabulous, newly opened Paramount Hotel Dubai. Do not pass go and head directly to Pacific Groove for The Cali Brunch which might just be the closest we’ll get to a Cali-vacay in the near future… and we’re not even sad about it!
Brunchers roll up for a new California-inspired brunch that you’ll absolutely love
The Beach Boys would be jealous of this spread
You will LIVE for this delish market-style menu that’s (you guessed it) West Coast-inspired and thoughtfully prepared by the Producer of Culinary Ezequiel Cardozo and Chef de Cuisine Larissa Mazzoli.
You’ll find a glorious mix of fresh ingredients, complete with a selection of grilled seafood, ceviches, wagyu brisket, woodfired steaks, raw bar and salads. It’s an a la carte menu, served up sharing style so there’ll be absolutely no need to leave your table, not even for a second. (This IS the brunch dream, AMIRITE?!)
This is a foodie brunch through-and-through and brunchers can look forward to an epic ‘see, smell and savour’ experience
“The dishes we have created are simple and in no way conceal or distort the true flavor and texture of the steak or the seafood,” Ezequiel Cardozo.
With each brunch ticket sold, a hot meal will be provided for a front line worker
A fantastic initiative by the Business Bay hotel, for every brunch ticket sold, a front line worker will benefit from a hot meal.
Paramount also noted the hotel is following strict health and safety guidelines to ensure the safety of guests and staff.
For your ultimate convenience here are the latest happy hours, ladies nights and pool days all of which are now running at Paramount Hotel
*Bookmarks for my next day off.
Happy hours at Pacific Groove from 4-8pm, Malibu Deck from 4-8pm and Flashback Speakeasy 4-8pm (Buy 1 get 1) *Psst, Malibu Deck is the perfeccct spot for post-brunch sundowners.
Tuesday is ladies night at Pacific Groove from 6-11pm and Flashback Speakeasy from 6-11pm (including 3 comp drinks).
Wednesday = Pool Day: Head to Malibu Deck from 12pm to 6pm for ladies day (including pool access and buy 1 get 1 on drinks) and then from 6-11pm is ladies night, where you get 3 comp drinks.
The Cali Brunch kicks off every Friday and Saturday
How much? AED395 for bubbly, AED345 for house drinks and AED250 for soft drinks
Book it in now! Email restaurants@paramounthotelsdubai.com or +971(04)-246-6641