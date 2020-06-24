Even The Beach Boys Would Be Jealous Of Dubai’s ONLY Cali-Themed Brunch

California is famous for so many things… amazing beaches, FOOD, fresh salty air and heaps of fun, to name just a few.

And that’s exactly what Dubai’s only Cali-themed brunch is promising, (well… minus the beaches, obvs, but they d0 have a fab pool upstairs for post-brunch sundowners, more on that below!) So, fun and great food are guaranteed at this glam resto which looks like it was lifted right out of the West Coast.

Roll up, and let loose at the fabulous, newly opened Paramount Hotel Dubai. Do not pass go and head directly to Pacific Groove for The Cali Brunch which might just be the closest we’ll get to a Cali-vacay in the near future… and we’re not even sad about it!

Brunchers roll up for a new California-inspired brunch that you’ll absolutely love