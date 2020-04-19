479 New COVID-19 Cases And 98 Recovered Cases Announced Today

479 new cases brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the UAE to 6,781.

98 new recoveries were also announced, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,286. 4 more people have also died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 41.

The latest COVID-19 numbers in the UAE released today by Dubai Health Authority

Take note! The DHA also posted the top tips for good immunity

