COVID-19: Cases Reach 4933 After 412 New Cases Were Announced

The Ministry of Health and Prevention confirmed 412 new COVID-19 cases in the UAE on Tuesday night.

The Ministry also announced that over 32,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted over the last few days as authorities work tirelessly to curb the spread of the virus.

The total number of infections in the country is now 4,933.

3 deaths were announced, taking the total number of deaths to 28. The deceased had pre-existing chronic illnesses, according to the report.

81 new recoveries were also reported, taking the total number of recoveries to 933 in the UAE

The public is urged to follow preventative measures and avoid spreading rumours

