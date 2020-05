Share this restaurant by email

UAE COVID-19 cases rise to 19661 after 783 new infections were recorded today.

631 recoveries were also announced, taking the total number of recoveries to 6021. The COVID-19 UAE death toll has reached 203.

LISTEN: 4 Families Have Been Infected With COVID-19 After Meeting For Taraweeh Prayer

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami