Here Are The New Rules You Need To Follow If You Fly With Emirates

Here Are The New Rules You’ll Need To Follow If You Fly With Emirates
This week, Emirates began a limited number of outbound flights to five European cities; London, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich and Brussels.
And with international travel at this time comes responsibility, on both traveller and airline, so Emirates has rolled out preventative measures all passengers should made aware of. Early arrival, thermal screening, and bringing your own mask and gloves are just some of the requirements expected from travellers over the coming weeks.
Flying with Emirates over the coming weeks? Here’s what you need to know
- You need to bring your own mask and gloves
- Do arrive early and expect thermal screening at the airport
- Expect a modified inflight service, with no reading materials, and while in-flight meals WILL be served, expect the presentation to be a little different
- There will be social distancing measures in the airport and onboard the flight
- For now, cabin luggage will be limited to laptops, handbags, briefcases or baby items. All other items will be checked
- Emirates lounge and chauffeur service is temporarily unavailable
- Do check the entry criteria from the country you’re travelling to on the IATA (International Air Transport Association) information page prior to travel
A strict disinfection process after flights is already in place
