This Might Just Be The Ultimate NYE Gala Dining Celebration In Dubai
December 31, 2019, marks the end of the year and the end of the decade.
And for those of you who wish to make a splash, take part in one of Dubai’s most exclusive NYE celebrations, and have a front-row seat for the Burj Al Arab fireworks, looks NO further.
Pierchic, a seafood restaurant in a league of its own in terms of style and class, which sits prettily on its very own pier, (it’s basically resto goals!) is prepping for New Year’s Eve, and this year it’s offering a gala celebration unlike any other.
Join one of the most extraordinary celebrations in the UAE
Pier Chic is rolling out the red carpet (seriously!) for an unforgettable NYE
Expect a red carpet on arrival as you’re escorted to front row seats for the Burj Al Arab fireworks. It doesn’t get much closer than this!
There’ll be live entertainment and two four-course set menus for guests to choose from.
Seafood will always be the star of the show here and each set menu begins with an amuse-bouche of Gillardeau oysters. Starters include bluefin tuna tartar, Japanese hamachi and Chilean seabass, while there’s also the choice of caviar, with French blue lobster ravioli or white alba truffle risotto for the middle course. Okay, wow!
For mains, feast on Spanish carabineros prawns or ‘grade 9’ Wagyu beef, while both menus will finish with a dessert of ‘Pierchic new year pearl’.
This gala will be nothing short of spectacular.
The important bits
When? 8pm – 12.30am
How much? AED2,100 including soft drinks with standard seat, AED2,500 including grape with standard seat, AED4,500 including bubbly (Veuve Cliquot Brut) with a premium seat, AED5,900 including premium bubbly (Dom Perignon) with a front-row seat.
To book: Email restaurants@saroodhospitality.com call 800 666 353 or visit here