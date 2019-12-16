This Might Just Be The Ultimate NYE Gala Dining Celebration In Dubai

December 31, 2019, marks the end of the year and the end of the decade.

And for those of you who wish to make a splash, take part in one of Dubai’s most exclusive NYE celebrations, and have a front-row seat for the Burj Al Arab fireworks, looks NO further.

Pierchic, a seafood restaurant in a league of its own in terms of style and class, which sits prettily on its very own pier, (it’s basically resto goals!) is prepping for New Year’s Eve, and this year it’s offering a gala celebration unlike any other.

Join one of the most extraordinary celebrations in the UAE