This New Year’s Eve Bash At Madinat Jumeirah’s Charming Hidden Gem Sounds Perfect

If you’ve lived in Dubai for any length of time, you’ll know Segreto needs no introduction.

The definition of ‘hidden gem’, you’ll find the charming Italian in a quiet corner of Souk Madinat complete with picturesque views of the tranquil Souk Madinat waterways, and terrace seating surrounded by the unique Madinat architecture. And for a chic New Year’s Eve celebration, we couldn’t think of anywhere better.

If you’re looking for a vibrant resto, complete with fireworks access, fantastic food and a lively party, look no more friends!