This New Year’s Eve Bash At Madinat Jumeirah’s Charming Hidden Gem Sounds Perfect
If you’ve lived in Dubai for any length of time, you’ll know Segreto needs no introduction.
The definition of ‘hidden gem’, you’ll find the charming Italian in a quiet corner of Souk Madinat complete with picturesque views of the tranquil Souk Madinat waterways, and terrace seating surrounded by the unique Madinat architecture. And for a chic New Year’s Eve celebration, we couldn’t think of anywhere better.
If you’re looking for a vibrant resto, complete with fireworks access, fantastic food and a lively party, look no more friends!
Fireworks and live music with stunning Madinat Jumeirah views
The split level rooftop terrace will host a glorious Italian feast, complete with a four-course menu, live entertainment and access to fireworks – boom!
And unlike so many parties in Dubai, the food here WILL be the star of the show.
Choose between two appetisers including truffle bresaola with sautéed pioppini mushroom, and seared shrimps battuto with small burratina and a cherry tomato sauce. Then, a middle pasta course (this IS a traditional Italian restaurant, after all, folks!) followed by the main dish of Pacific sea bass or seared Wagyu striploin.
And how good does a dessert of caramelised white chocolate mousse with honey sound?!
The important bits
When? 8pm-1am
How miuch? AED495 including soft drinks; AED595 including house beverages; AED750 including sparkling grape AED200 for children (4 – 12 years)
Email: restaurants@saroodhospitality.com call 800 666 353 or visit here