Oil Markets Hit With Unprecedented Largest One-Day Drop Since Early 1990’s

A disagreement between the world’s largest oil producers has caused the biggest upset the Gulf oil markets have seen in two decades.

An unprecedented slump hit markets in the region, down more than 25% after a 10% drop on Friday.

This is the single biggest drop seen since the Gulf War, in large part due a Russian-Saudi price war. Followed by a decision by Saudi to amp-up oil production, which undercut prices and sparked a frantic market sell-off, fueled by Covid-19 panic.

The tumultuous few days saw hundreds of billions of US dollars wiped