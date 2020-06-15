This Is Your Free Ticket To Living The Ultimate Dubai Life
OJ Lifestyle came to my attention when OJ was chatting about the OJ Lifestyle Red Fest partnership on Virgin Radio.
This was a veryyy public sponsorship, for what is hands down one of the coolest events of the year, and of course, the news got HEAPS of attention. So, what is OJ Lifestyle? To me, it sounds like a key to the parts of Dubai that money simply can’t buy.
It’s a lifestyle membership and it gives you access to exclusive events, bespoke experiences and the big launch is FINALLY happening on August 18!
Get involved in the exclusive pre-launch now:
The buzz is real and for anyone who wants to get in on the action pre-launch, there’s an exclusive offer available right now (RUN!). You can sign up for free, and you’ll get extra discounts and access to the MOTHER of all raffles (scroll for prize/price deets).
The UAE's hottest new membership club that brings you a new way of life… introducing "X" by OJ Lifestyle! Unlock a thrilling new world of living and exclusive experiences with a special pre-launch offer of AED 599.
Becoming a member is your ticket to living your very best life in Dubai
Unlock experiences, (you just do NOT get this kind of access, without connections) enjoy discounts on big brands and at the hottest restos, and get invites to cool events happening year-round. With brands like the fabbbb Cove Beach, your favourite Cara jewellers and a bespoke tailoring company Royal Fashion; this is a lesson in exclusive Dubai entertainment.
Further offers include free membership to the new OJ Lifestyle gym launching later this year, ‘The BOX powered by Adidas’. That’s right guys, you read that right, you get FREE gym access!
PRIZES. FOR. DAYS. (If you register in advance)
Get the app! There's AED50k up for grabs, international trips and more.
OJ Lifestyle has a heap of prizes in store for the ones who sign up early. AED50,000 cash?!?! One lucky person WILL walk away with it! Plus, win a night at OJ’s hospitality box at the Coca-Cola Arena, tickets to the OJ Lifestyle trackside yacht at the annual F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix party, an all-inclusive holiday to Bali, an all-expenses-paid 5-star trip to Europe, a private OJ Lifestyle party, and passes to the official “X” by OJ Lifestyle launch event in August (date TBC).
Did we just reel off your bucket list, how cool is this lot?!
For every pre-launch membership, AED50 goes to a local charity to help those affected by Covid-19
Social sustainability is a big part of the OJ Lifestyle philosophy. And not only will AED50 go to those affected by COVID-19, but OJ will also MATCH each donation. Meaning a total of AED100 from each member goes to those in need.
Get involved in the pre-launch special:
Download NOW to nab the prelaunch offer: You won't be charged until August 18, you get an AED 100 discount AND one free annual complimentary membership!
After August 18, the membership will cost you AED699
After August 18, the membership will cost you AED699
How do you get it free? Simply use XOJLS1 at the app's check-out to make the most of the special offer package.