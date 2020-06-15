This Is Your Free Ticket To Living The Ultimate Dubai Life

OJ Lifestyle came to my attention when OJ was chatting about the OJ Lifestyle Red Fest partnership on Virgin Radio.

This was a veryyy public sponsorship, for what is hands down one of the coolest events of the year, and of course, the news got HEAPS of attention. So, what is OJ Lifestyle? To me, it sounds like a key to the parts of Dubai that money simply can’t buy.

It’s a lifestyle membership and it gives you access to exclusive events, bespoke experiences and the big launch is FINALLY happening on August 18!

Get involved in the exclusive pre-launch now: App Store or Google store.

The buzz is real and for anyone who wants to get in on the action pre-launch, there’s an exclusive offer available right now (RUN!). You can sign up for free, and you’ll get extra discounts and access to the MOTHER of all raffles (scroll for prize/price deets).