د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

A Pakistani Cricketer Lost An Heirloom And Emirates Went All Out To Get It Back

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Wasim Akram lost a family heirloom onboard an Emirates flight.

The former Pakistan Cricket Captain and current TV commentator notified customer service at DXB but, losing hope when it was not found, he turned to Twitter to publicly calling on Emirates to come thru…

“I have exercised all customer service points in Dubai”

The internet responded with kind words

And then, Emirates reached out

Emirates follow up service impressed Wasim so much he even tweeted, ‘You have a customer for life in me’

The airline delivered the watch in Australia within three days… service!

via GIPHY

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?