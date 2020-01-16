A Pakistani Cricketer Lost An Heirloom And Emirates Went All Out To Get It Back
Wasim Akram lost a family heirloom onboard an Emirates flight.
The former Pakistan Cricket Captain and current TV commentator notified customer service at DXB but, losing hope when it was not found, he turned to Twitter to publicly calling on Emirates to come thru…
“I have exercised all customer service points in Dubai”
Lost my watch on flight EK 605 seat 10a KHI-DXB. I am now following @emirates Please have someone contact me ASAP as I have exercised all customer service points in Dubai and do not feel comfortable that enough has been done. This watch is a family heirloom #LostMyWatch
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 8, 2020
The internet responded with kind words
Don’t worry you have lost one gadget; not your life. Nothing you or me carry after death.
Do some good things to the mankind. Your watch will not be remembered, but definitely your work.
— Vilas N. Pasannavar (@Vilchamp) January 8, 2020
And then, Emirates reached out
Hi Wasim, please DM us the description of the watch along with your flight details and email address. We'll check on this with our Lost and Found Team and let you know. Thanks.
— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) January 8, 2020
Emirates follow up service impressed Wasim so much he even tweeted, ‘You have a customer for life in me’
Massive thank you to @emirates @EmiratesSupport for such and incredible follow up, I have received my watch here in Australia and couldn’t be happier. You have a customer for life in me #GotMyWatchBack #EmiratesLostAndFound
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 10, 2020