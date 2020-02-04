Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Been Offered AED9MILLION To Come To Dubai

What will Prince Harry (what do we even call him now?!) and Meghan Markle do now they’ve officially taken a step back from royal duties in the UK???

Well, if this interview on the Kris Fade Show is anything to go by, it looks like they’re going to work.

A high-profile talent agency that’s worked with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber dished to scoop to Kris Fade, and some pretty unbelievable revelations have been made.

Fame by Sheraaz told Kris Fade they’re in the motions of making deals with the pair…

“I’ve got a cash offer for AED9.18million in Dubai after Eid, AED12.8million in Saudi and one in China”