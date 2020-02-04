Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Been Offered AED9MILLION To Come To Dubai
What will Prince Harry (what do we even call him now?!) and Meghan Markle do now they’ve officially taken a step back from royal duties in the UK???
Well, if this interview on the Kris Fade Show is anything to go by, it looks like they’re going to work.
A high-profile talent agency that’s worked with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber dished to scoop to Kris Fade, and some pretty unbelievable revelations have been made.
Fame by Sheraaz told Kris Fade they’re in the motions of making deals with the pair…
Full video below.
“I’ve got a cash offer for AED9.18million in Dubai after Eid, AED12.8million in Saudi and one in China”
This comes after the pair made a shock move to ‘quit’ the British royal family
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”
Sheeraz told Kris Fade “We have relationships with the inner circles of Meghan”
Sheeraz stated they have direct contact with ‘camp Meghan’ and reported the royal pair will get a house in LA for part of the year
The agency previously announced its taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
