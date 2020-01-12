It’s Not Over Yet: Rain And A “Probability Of Freezing And Snow’ To Hit The UAE Today
This weekend saw Dubai and the UAE assaulted with heavy rain, thunder and lighting.
Flights were delayed, roads and schools were closed, homes were flooded, and according to the National Centre of Meteorology, there’s more to come.
The unstable weather is set to continue until this afternoon and there’s a probability of freezing rain and even some snow over mountain areas.
The UAE remains on high alert today
Light rain continues to fall over parts of Dubai
Lightning hitting the top of the Burj Khalifa was just one of the amazing videos widely shared this weekend
The snow videos are coming! The NCM predicts freezing rain and some snow on mountain tops today
