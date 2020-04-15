Heavy Rain Is Pelting Down In Dubai And It’s Cheering Some People Up!

The skies have opened!

You can probably hear it pelting on your windowsill right now, heavy rain is falling across the city and over Abu Dhabi already causing light floods in some areas.

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution as windy weather is forecast for the day along with thunder and lightning.

The rain is pouring and it’s cheering people up!

The rain’s cheered me up a bit 😍 pic.twitter.com/Nkggf3fu3r — Rhea Mathew (@rhea_mathew) April 15, 2020

It’s heavy in parts of Abu Dhabi too

Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely.#StayHome@itcabudhabi @NCMS_media@abudhabi_adm@adek_tweet — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) April 15, 2020

Light rain across the city

The lowest temp recorded today was 15.7C