Heavy Rain Is Pelting Down In Dubai And It’s Cheering Some People Up!

The skies have opened!

You can probably hear it pelting on your windowsill right now, heavy rain is falling across the city and over Abu Dhabi already causing light floods in some areas.

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution as windy weather is forecast for the day along with thunder and lightning.

The rain is pouring and it’s cheering people up!

It’s heavy in parts of Abu Dhabi too

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution

Light rain across the city

The lowest temp recorded today was 15.7C

