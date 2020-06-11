Ready For The Weekend: 5 Amazing Events You Can Look Forward To

If you’re lounging in your pj’s or partying it up this weekend, here are some weekend activities everyone can get on board with. From affordable unlimited breakfast offers to five-star restaurants, we have got you covered. Forget about work and take on the weekend!

5. Have fun with the fam at home with Deliveroo takeout and receive a special surprise Choosing to stay inside with your fam? Order from your favorite restaurant through Deliveroo and receive a complementary jigsaw puzzle. From Friday, June 12 customers can place an order on Deliveroo Editions (JLT, Hessa, Business Bay) and receive a food-themed jigsaw puzzle. It doesn’t stop there when you finish the puzzle, it reveals a voucher code for AED50 (the voucher is valid for three months). It’s a classic family activity with a twist!

4. Start your weekend with Circle Café’s unlimited breakfast Circle Café’s ‘All You Can Eat Breakfast’ takes place Sunday to Thursday from 8 am to 12 pm. On weekends the breakfast is available through a reservation-only basis. Customers must book their reservations at the following locations: Bay Square, Media City, Studio City, Healthcare City, and Silicon Oasis. The breakfast menu has a total of 25 dishes, such as Shakshouka, English breakfast, Mexican eggs, pancakes, waffles, and egg bagels. So, make sure you go on an empty stomach! Price list AED60 per person for unlimited dishes, plus one cup of coffee or tea AED25 per child.

3. Media One Hotel’s brunch promotions are going to put you in the weekend mood Media One Hotel’s bar and restaurant Garden on 8 is launching a social distancing brunch every Friday from June 12. The brunch is divided into two slots:

12.00 – 3.00pm for AED 229 (alcoholic package) AED 299 (premium package)

4.00pm – 7.00pm for AED 269 (alcoholic package) AED 339 (premium package) All drinks and food will be served at the tables and a maximum of four people per table. Who said you can’t have fun while practicing social distancing?

2. It’s a fiesta at La Carnita’s Friday Brunch La Carnita El Secreto Brunch is back this Friday from 1 pm to 4 pm. Miss live entertainment? Don’t worry, La Carnita’s music playlist is going to keep the fiesta spirit alive. Four-course Mexican feast will be served directly at the table and a maximum of six people per table. Price List Soft package- 275dhs House package- 375dhs Sparkling package – 475dhs Champagne package – 599dhs

1. Experience the French Rivera at Jumeirah Al Qasr Jumeirah Al Qasr’s new French Rivera themed pop up restaurant is going to transport you to St. Tropez or Monte Carlo. This is Jumeirah Al Qasr’s third beachfront Mediterranean restaurant. It’s a unique gastronomic experience that combines classic and modern French Mediterranean food. For those who enjoy the finer things in life, the menu includes dishes such as lobster with homemade linguine and wood fire beef Entrecote with green pepper sauce. End it with a luxurious Madagascar Vanille Mille-Feuille with Brown Butter Ice Cream or a classic French toast Crème Brulée style. With the stunning views of the clear blue Arabian sea and sandy white beaches, this is an opportunity you can’t miss. For more info visit here