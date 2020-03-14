The Top 10 Roast Dinners In Dubai

The Sunday roast is a British tradition.

Made up of roast meat, roasted veg, lots of gravy, maybe a Yorkshire pudding and a mix of sides, a thing of beauty and fortunately you don’t need to travel all the way to the UK to experience them. ‘Cus some spots in Dubai do them VERY well.

And just like when you find a barber that GETS your hair, when you find a roast spot you trust, you won’t go anywhere else.

Here are the top 10 spots to get a roast dinner in Dubai