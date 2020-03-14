The Top 10 Roast Dinners In Dubai
The Sunday roast is a British tradition.
Made up of roast meat, roasted veg, lots of gravy, maybe a Yorkshire pudding and a mix of sides, a thing of beauty and fortunately you don’t need to travel all the way to the UK to experience them. ‘Cus some spots in Dubai do them VERY well.
And just like when you find a barber that GETS your hair, when you find a roast spot you trust, you won’t go anywhere else.
Here are the top 10 spots to get a roast dinner in Dubai
How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list?
- Finalists were selected from all across Dubai
- Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating
- The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!
- The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered
10. Lock, Stock & Barrel – kicking this list off with a whopper roast with heaps of sides (AED100 for a dish and drink)
Where? Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR and Barsha Heights
9. Bread Street Kitchen – Gordon Ramsay’s most popular Dubai restaurant plates up a magical roast every week
Where? Atlantis, The Palm
8. Reddy Roast – great value and tastes like home
Where? Used to be Sports City, currently undergoing relocation and will eventually reopen on the Palm
View this post on Instagram
Hands up if you're still eating your Christmas dinner leftovers✋😂
7. Pots Pans and Boards by Tom Aikens – “The best roast I’ve EVER Had” one Lovin reader commented in our poll
Where? JBR
6. Marina Social by Jason Atherton – great roast, amazing views. This is worth the dirhams
Where? Intercontinental, Dubai Marina
View this post on Instagram
Our Roast is absolutely mouth-watering and perfect for families. Choose between chicken, beef, lamb or even cauliflower, paired with all the trimmings to make for a scrumptious Roast. Every Saturday from 01:00 PM until closing and every Sunday from 06:00 PM until closing. Starting from AED 135. For reservations, 📧 reservations@marinasocialdubai.com 📞 +971 4446 6664 📱 +971 55 483 5962
5. McGettigan’s – buffet, or a la carte, the McGett’s weekend roast is a thing of beauty
Where? JLT, Souk Madinat, DWTC, JBR
4. The Scene by Simon Rimmer – Rimmers Roast deserves its own fan-club. It’s that good.
Where? Pier 7, Dubai Marina
View this post on Instagram
That's what Sundays are all about👏😍 A proper home from home experience with our Rimmer's Roast every Saturday & Sunday. AED125
3. The Duck Hook – a lesson in a classic British roast
Where? Dubai Hills Golf Clubhouse
2. Els Club – The Classic roast here needs more attention
Where? The Els Club, Dubai Sports City
View this post on Instagram
For a real home-away-from-home feeling, tuck into 261's Classic British Roast Dinner, served with a pint or glass of grape, every Saturday and Sunday. For bookings: 04 425 1000 or tecf&b@elsclubdubai.com
1. Reform Social & Grill, Dubai – Reform Sundays are famous for a reason
A well-deserving number one spot, Reform got SO MANY of your votes.
Where? The Lakes, Dubai