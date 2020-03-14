د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The Top 10 Roast Dinners In Dubai

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Sunday roast is a British tradition.

Made up of roast meat, roasted veg, lots of gravy, maybe a Yorkshire pudding and a mix of sides, a thing of beauty and fortunately you don’t need to travel all the way to the UK to experience them. ‘Cus some spots in Dubai do them VERY well.

And just like when you find a barber that GETS your hair, when you find a roast spot you trust, you won’t go anywhere else.

Here are the top 10 spots to get a roast dinner in Dubai

How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list?

  • Finalists were selected from all across Dubai
  • Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating
  • The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!
  • The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered

10. Lock, Stock & Barrel – kicking this list off with a whopper roast with heaps of sides (AED100 for a dish and drink)

Where? Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR and Barsha Heights

More information about Lock, Stock & Barrel here

9. Bread Street Kitchen – Gordon Ramsay’s most popular Dubai restaurant plates up a magical roast every week

Where? Atlantis, The Palm

More information about Bread Street Kitchen here

8. Reddy Roast – great value and tastes like home

Where? Used to be Sports City, currently undergoing relocation and will eventually reopen on the Palm

More information about Reddy Roast here

7. Pots Pans and Boards by Tom Aikens – “The best roast I’ve EVER Had” one Lovin reader commented in our poll

Where? JBR

More info about Pots, Pans and Boards here

6. Marina Social by Jason Atherton – great roast, amazing views. This is worth the dirhams

Where? Intercontinental, Dubai Marina

More info about Marina Social by Jason Atherton here

View this post on Instagram

Our Roast is absolutely mouth-watering and perfect for families. ⁠ ⁠ Choose between chicken, beef, lamb or even cauliflower, paired with all the trimmings to make for a scrumptious Roast. ⁠ ⁠ Every Saturday from 01:00 PM until closing and every Sunday from 06:00 PM until closing. ⁠ ⁠ Starting from AED 135. ⁠ ⁠ For reservations,⁠ 📧 reservations@marinasocialdubai.com ⁠ 📞 +971 4446 6664⁠ 📱 +971 55 483 5962⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #marinasocial #socialroom #marinaviews #dinewithaview #views #foodiefeature #instafood #socialdining #socialcrew #jasonatherton #dubaimarina #viewsfordays #socialroast #meat #yumyum #feedme #foodgasm #forkyeah #foodies #foodforfoodies #beautifulcuisines #eeeeeats #igfood #onthetable #beef #redmeat #british

A post shared by Marina Social I Jason Atherton (@marinasocialdubai) on

5. McGettigan’s – buffet, or a la carte, the McGett’s weekend roast is a thing of beauty

Where? JLT, Souk Madinat, DWTC, JBR

View this post on Instagram

Sundays and roast dinners. No better combo 🍴

A post shared by McGettigan's Irish Pubs (@mcgettiganspubs) on

4. The Scene by Simon Rimmer – Rimmers Roast deserves its own fan-club. It’s that good.

Where? Pier 7, Dubai Marina

More info about The Scene here

3. The Duck Hook – a lesson in a classic British roast

Where? Dubai Hills Golf Clubhouse

More info about the Duck Hook here

 

2. Els Club – The Classic roast here needs more attention

Where? The Els Club, Dubai Sports City

More info about the Els Club here

1. Reform Social & Grill, Dubai  – Reform Sundays are famous for a reason

A well-deserving number one spot, Reform got SO MANY of your votes.

Where? The Lakes, Dubai

More info about Reform Social & Grill, Dubai here

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?