Cristiano Ronaldo’s Blinged Out Watch At A Conference In Dubai Is The Most Expensive Rolex Ever Produced
Cristiano Ronaldo and a couple of other athletes were in Dubai just a couple of days back, but a lot of attention was given to Ronaldo’s pretty blingy Rolex watch. Seriously, it is ALL the rave by watch enthusiasts online.
Attending the 14 Dubai International Sports Conference, the star’s Rolex GMT Master Ice- clearly iced out in 18-karat white gold and 30 carats of white diamonds stole all the attention.
Let's have another look again, that's 18-karat white gold and 30 carats of white diamonds
The Rolex is valued at $485,350 (AED1.8 million) and is reported to be one of the most expensive Rolex watch to be sold to the public
