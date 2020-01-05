Cristiano Ronaldo’s Blinged Out Watch At A Conference In Dubai Is The Most Expensive Rolex Ever Produced

Share this restaurant by email

Share this restaurant in Messenger

Share this restaurant in WhatsApp

Share this restaurant in Facebook

Share this restaurant in Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo and a couple of other athletes were in Dubai just a couple of days back, but a lot of attention was given to Ronaldo’s pretty blingy Rolex watch. Seriously, it is ALL the rave by watch enthusiasts online. Attending the 14 Dubai International Sports Conference, the star’s Rolex GMT Master Ice- clearly iced out in 18-karat white gold and 30 carats of white diamonds stole all the attention. I mean…

Let’s have another look again, that’s 18-karat white gold and 30 carats of white diamonds Look at da flick of the wrist.

The Rolex is valued at $485,350 (AED1.8 million) and is reported to be one of the most expensive Rolex watch to be sold to the public Sheeeeesh!

The player brought his entire family to the city to join him for the awards ceremony