I Spent The Night In One Of Dubai’s ‘Long Term Stay’ Hotel Apartments

The last few months have been a rollercoaster. Salaries have been cut, rents have dropped, tourism is down and hotels are making the most of the down-time, by offering low-low all-inclusive long-term-stay packages, giving you the chance to LIVE in a hotel, with all the added hotel guest benefits thrown in to sweeten the deal. And the deals ARE enticingly sweet. This weekend, I checked out Arjaan by Rotana Dubai in Media City. Steps from the tram, the style is equal parts modern and Moorish, and one night gave me a taster of what it would be like to live there full-time. If I wasn’t tied to a mortgage, I would be veryyyy tempted to up sticks for this hotel-livin’ lifestyle

I stayed in the Sky Deluxe One-Bedroom Apartment. There are multiple furnished apartments and suite options available with prices starting from AED4,999 per month

What surprised me was how spacious the rooms are We stayed in a one-bed apartment, which was really well laid out. The fully-equipped kitchen features a roomy breakfast counter in all white (I LOVE this style), the kitchen is minimalist and perfectly functional. The living room and kitchen are open plan but well spaced out and again, you’ve got a separate dining area with an adjacent powder room for guests. So basically, two separate dining areas and a TV/lounge. And yes, you WILL want to host guests. ‘Cus these pads are fully furnished, with key styling bits that give them a homey-touch. Each room has striking visuals and the furnishings have pops of colour throughout, there’s mood lighting with touchpad control panels, (these are v.cool!) a balcony and large windows to enjoy those fab sea views.

This is the classic room, starting at AED3,999 per month, there’s also a full breakfast included in this price

It looks and feels like an apartment, but you get the very same amazing benefits hotel guests enjoy included in your monthly bill

Checking in means chucking out your internet bill, your gym bill and your cleaning bill The extras are that good. All long term stay packages include Wi-Fi, housekeeping service, access to Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club and covered parking. (*If you stay in the classic room, you also get free daily breakfast!) And one thing we loved? The pool! It’s actually like an oasis in the desert, surrounded by lush greenery, it’s a genuine pleasure to spend a day chilling here (and you could actually call it home!)

The little extras they throw in to seal the deal If you choose to sign up for a long term stay package, you get a mix of other benefits, including discounts on food and drinks, laundry and more. You can add daily breakfast by paying an additional AED1,080 per person per month (*the classic room comes with breakfast). Have you spotted the private plunge pool rooms on the ‘gram? These are also open for long terms stays as well as premium apartment options. See here for more details.