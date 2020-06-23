The Royal Atlantis Has 269 Mostly-Positive Google Reviews But It Hasn’t Opened Yet

The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences is one more mind-blowingly slick addition to Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

A sibling resort to Atlantis, The Palm which of course takes prime position at the crest of the Palm, The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences are equally as distinctive in style. Dubbed as The Palm’s most exclusive address, you’ll find an incredible 231 residence options, restaurants which some of the world’s most renowned chefs have already attached themselves too, dramatic architecture and sweeping Arabian Gulf views… when it opens, that is.

But it looks like the residences have already attracted the attention of some 269 Google reviewers

The property already has a 4.7 star ‘excellent’ rating with one internet-reviewer dubbing it, ‘an amazing place to enjoy with family and friends’

Others who gave it a top rating noted that while it’s still under construction it WILL be amazing when it’s done

Top marks for the build

The reports are suss, but it is possible some of the reviews meant to be for neighbour Atlantis, which has over 56k reviews

The striking property features 231 ‘Super Prime’ Residences, this video shared last week shows the property is still under construction

The expected completion date is Q4 2020.

Not *just* world-class living space, the property will also be a top destination for foodies

Jot these down in your foodie bucket list: Dinner by Heston Blumenthal; Milos by Costas Spiliadis; La Mar by Gastón Acurio; Jaleo by José Andrés; Hakkasan; and Ariana’s Kitchen by Ariana Bundy are all mapping out their resto spaces as we speak.

Can you imagine what it would actually be like to LIVE here

The definition of dreamy

