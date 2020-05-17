Yaay! The Running Track At Kite Beach Has Reopened

YUS!

Dubai Municipality has announced that Jumeirah beach walk has reopened while reminding residents to wear the necessary protections to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The popular 7km track, which stretches from the Burj Al Arab, past Kite Beach and down to Jumeirah 1, is back up and running from today.

#DubaiMunicipality announces the reopening of Jumeirah beach walk and reminds citizens and residents of the need to follow all necessary precautions, by using personal protection and keeping a social distance. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/sjDsSRBb3F — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) May 17, 2020

You can get fined AED1000 for not wearing a face mask correctly

Residents are reminded there is an AED1000 for not wearing a face mask, or for wearing one incorrectly. The fine applies if you don’t cover both your nose and your mouth.

If you’re one to feel claustrophobic easily, then this Unisex Full Coverage Face Mask comes with air ducts to make you feel a little more at ease and less suffocated. – Buy it from Amazon for AED 29.48.

For those on a budget looking for something reusable for the fam, get this pack of 5 Dustproof Face Covers that you can easily secure on your face by pressing down on the metal piece on the bridge of your nose. -Buy the pack of 5 from Amazon for AED 43.25.

LISTEN: UAE Government: Act Responsibly And Avoid Eid Family Gatherings

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

Main image via Instagram