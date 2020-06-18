K-Pop Fans Unite! BTS And Samsung Are Launching A VERY Limited Edition Phone

It’s the latest Galaxy S20+5G!! But it’s a BTS limited edition, and the inspo’ for everything, from the packaging to the colour and the extras is ALL Bangtan Boys-inspired.

K-pop fans, brace yourselves, ‘cus Samsung has teamed up with none other than BTS (omgomgomg) for a veryyyy exclusive partnership and it looks SUPER cool.

RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook… the gang’s all here!

Not only are you getting the latest Galaxy S20 +5G, which features a mind-blowing 64MP camera, not forgetting 8K resolution, 30X Space Zoom, intuitive shutter snap, a bright night feature that’ll make all your night pics POP, but equally as important… it’s just sooooo pretty!

Now’s 10010% the time to believe in your Galaxy! This purply beauty has exclusive packaging (the colours are dreamy) as well as in-box items featuring members of the band. Check out the video to see what you’ll be getting when you get your hands on this limited phone.

BTS A.R.M.Y where you at?!

The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is the next-generation smartphone and it comes in a GORGE purple hue with bucketloads of extras… You’ll also get 50% off Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, (they’re purple too!) plus cute BTS photo cards!