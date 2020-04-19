Dubai Parents: Use This Genius App To Pay ALL Your School Fees
As we face what is undoubtedly the biggest challenge of our time, our top priority is staying home.
And with that, EVERYTHING has gone digital.
You’re doing your food shop online, you’re using apps to get your pharmacy to deliver and now, *waits for parents to breathe a collective sigh of relief,* school fee payments have gone digital…
That’s right!
Just like kids have adapted to E-learning, you will now adapt to Skiply, a smart app that lets you pay school fees from the safety of your home.
Skiply is an app from RAKBANK and can be used to make all school payments online for free
You do NOT need a RAKBANK card to use this service
All parents can sign up to this simple-to-use service and it’s come just at the right time.
As schools continue to educate, it means the time to pay school fees is about to roll ’round (parents, try and contain your excitement for this one). And since you can’t visit schools to sort whatever fees you’ve racked up, Skiply is the platform you need to know about to make payments.
The process is 100% secure, done through MasterCard and it complies with the global digital payment standards.
The system is transformative for schools too and it’s free until the end of June
The app is a no-brainer for school admin. It reduces staff costs and works as a complete payment system that schools can monitor. Skiply has already been picked up by most schools in the UAE and if your child’s school is still not signed up, now’s the time.
Plus, skiply is free for schools until the end of June, meaning zero setup fees, zero annual maintenance fees and zero ‘per-transaction fixed fee’ for the schools that come on board during the promotion period. And lastly, schools can even get set-up within two working days.