Dubai Parents: Use This Genius App To Pay ALL Your School Fees

As we face what is undoubtedly the biggest challenge of our time, our top priority is staying home.

And with that, EVERYTHING has gone digital.

You’re doing your food shop online, you’re using apps to get your pharmacy to deliver and now, *waits for parents to breathe a collective sigh of relief,* school fee payments have gone digital…

That’s right!

Just like kids have adapted to E-learning, you will now adapt to Skiply, a smart app that lets you pay school fees from the safety of your home.

Skiply is an app from RAKBANK and can be used to make all school payments online for free