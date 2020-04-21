Severe COVID-19 Patients Will Now Travel In Single Person Shuttles
Negative pressure single-patient isolation EpiShuttles have been introduced to transport certain COVID-19 patients to the hospital.
Dubai Corporation for Ambulance services made the announcement yesterday; the shuttles will provide max protection for paramedics while also minimising time spent on the disinfection process between ambulance journeys. (The patient is placed into the shuttle before the shuttle is placed into the ambulance).
To ensure maximum protection for its paramedic staff, #Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services uses single-patient negative pressure isolation EpiShuttles to transport severe COVID-19 patients to hospital.@Dubai_Ambulance#ThankYouHeroes pic.twitter.com/xBEq24zp0h
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 20, 2020