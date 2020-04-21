Severe COVID-19 Patients Will Now Travel In Single Person Shuttles

Severe COVID-19 Patients Will Now Travel In Single Patient Shuttles

Negative pressure single-patient isolation EpiShuttles have been introduced to transport certain COVID-19 patients to the hospital.

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance services made the announcement yesterday; the shuttles will provide max protection for paramedics while also minimising time spent on the disinfection process between ambulance journeys. (The patient is placed into the shuttle before the shuttle is placed into the ambulance).

EpiShuttles have been introduced by Dubai Ambulance services