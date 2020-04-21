د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Severe COVID-19 Patients Will Now Travel In Single Person Shuttles

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Severe COVID-19 Patients Will Now Travel In Single Patient Shuttles

Negative pressure single-patient isolation EpiShuttles have been introduced to transport certain COVID-19 patients to the hospital.

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance services made the announcement yesterday; the shuttles will provide max protection for paramedics while also minimising time spent on the disinfection process between ambulance journeys. (The patient is placed into the shuttle before the shuttle is placed into the ambulance).

EpiShuttles have been introduced by Dubai Ambulance services

The new units mean max protection for workers and will save time on disinfection between rides

LISTEN: Ramadan Fasting: COVID-19 Patients And Frontline Workers On Duty Do Not Need To Fast

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?